Dumebi Clothing’s “Boyfriend” Collection Is Definitely Worth Your Attention!

Fashion brand Dumebi Clothing has released its new collection tagged Boyfriend for the Autumn/Winter 2020 season.

According to the brand:

Dumebi clothing has constructed clothes out of the confines of the female norm in order to cheekily nod to a liberated future, largely fueled by modern-day equality in all forms.

Boyfriend features every sense of a complete fashion collection, with elements of pop-rave, functional and easy-to-wear pieces that have masculine definitions but still very much adaptable to the elementary female wardrobe. Boyfriend essentially gives an ode to the strength and resilience of an individual be it, man or woman.

The collection enriches itself with quality well-cut leather works to accompany the everyday style-savvy individual. Some worth in the middle, radiant patterns, and minimalist colors feature in this collection; giving an ideal sense of choices that are edgy.

Vibrance with a great sense of minimalist detailing is what “Dumebi’s” Boyfriend collection exudes.