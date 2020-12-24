Chimmy and Co’s Journey to Self Collection Is A Must See

Menswear brand Chimmy and Co has released its Spring Summer 2021 lookbook which is titled “Journey to Self”, inspired by their Creative Director’s journey to self discovery and self realization.

According to the creative director Chimmie Ijezie:

This collection is inspired by a question form a friend ‘Who are you really?’ This motivated me to dig deeper and rediscover who I really am, and what inspires our clothing. Journey to Self is more than a collection to me, it’s more like a journey to self discovery and self-realisation. The outfits are made to be colourful, with 5 vibrant colours being used: green, blue, orange, pink and red. For this collection, we worked with fragile fabrics like silks and satins to depict the fragility of my self realisation journey as well as other fabrics like crepes and polyester. Inspired by the seasons and time, our pieces are made to make a statement for itself: to be confident.

Credits

Brand: CHIMMY AND CO @chimmyandco

Styling: @_emmanuelgoodnews

Photography: Daniel Oni (@quaver_photography)

Creative Direction: Chimmuanya Ijezie (@chimmiboy)

Makeup: Reginald Abraham (@st.reginald)

Model: Joel Jackson (@thegreatpoppa) Joy Akhigbe (@joyakhigbe_ )

