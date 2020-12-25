Living
Blue and Brown Mbombo Celebrated Their Birthday With An Intimate Party At Home
Blue and Brown Mbombo celebrated their 31st birthday with an intimate outdoor party in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The socially distanced celebration was attended by a few family and friends and was gorgeously decorated by WellSeated, a South African event planner with a specialisation in bespoke luxury experiences.
The twin ex-models were dressed in blush looks by South African designer Scalo.
Check out the looks and snapshots from the fun day below!
Ambience
Afterparty Look
Credits
@blue_mbombo @brownmbombo @mbombotwins
Dress: @scalodesigner
Hair: @ney.hair
Beat: @bk_makeupartist
Picnic Setup/Design @lutholu @wellseated
Food @mrgwejskitchen
Afterparty Venue @blackdoorlounge
Styled by @sirclassen_styling in @maryzodesigns