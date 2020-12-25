Connect with us

Blue and Brown Mbombo Celebrated Their Birthday With An Intimate Party At Home

BellaNaija Style

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Blue and Brown Mbombo celebrated their 31st birthday with an intimate outdoor party in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The socially distanced celebration was attended by a few family and friends and was gorgeously decorated by WellSeated,  a South African event planner with a specialisation in bespoke luxury experiences.

The twin ex-models were dressed in blush looks by South African designer Scalo

Check out the looks and snapshots from the fun day below!

Ambience

Afterparty Look

Credits

 @blue_mbombo @brownmbombo @mbombotwins

Dress: @scalodesigner

Hair: @ney.hair

Beat: @bk_makeupartist

Picnic Setup/Design @lutholu @wellseated

Food @mrgwejskitchen 

Afterparty Venue @blackdoorlounge

Styled by @sirclassen_styling in @maryzodesigns

