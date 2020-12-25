Blue and Brown Mbombo Celebrated Their Birthday With An Intimate Party At Home

Blue and Brown Mbombo celebrated their 31st birthday with an intimate outdoor party in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The socially distanced celebration was attended by a few family and friends and was gorgeously decorated by WellSeated, a South African event planner with a specialisation in bespoke luxury experiences.

The twin ex-models were dressed in blush looks by South African designer Scalo.

Check out the looks and snapshots from the fun day below!

Ambience

Afterparty Look

Credits

@blue_mbombo @brownmbombo @mbombotwins

Dress: @scalodesigner

Hair: @ney.hair

Beat: @bk_makeupartist

Picnic Setup/Design @lutholu @wellseated

Food @mrgwejskitchen

Afterparty Venue @blackdoorlounge

Styled by @sirclassen_styling in @maryzodesigns

