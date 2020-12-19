Connect with us

NiNiE Official's 'Colors of Cool' Collection Makes A Strong Case For Matching Separates

If You're A Fashion Fan, You'll Love These Looks from #TSMWSeriesEpisode11

Check Out The Lookbook & Campaign for Rich Mnisi' s SS21 Collection HIYA KAYA

Prepare to Fall in Love with Desire1709's "Holiday & Beyond" Collection!

Metallics, Silks, and Velvet! KAI Collective Just Released a Deliciously Dazzling Holiday Drop

This Cinnamon Lagos Holiday Drop Tells a Story of Joyful Style & Christmas Cheer

We Spotted These Killer Vacation-Ready Looks On Fashion Girl Alma Ezonfade

The Stylish Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are in Love with This Week | Edition 53

TwentySixCo's Latest Collection Is Full Of Easy Pieces Perfect for Pure, Unadulterated Fun

4 Super Instagrammable Looks to Wear on Vacation - According to Nicole Chikwe

NiNiE Official's 'Colors of Cool' Collection Makes A Strong Case For Matching Separates

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

NiNiE Official launched a new collection called The Colors of Cool Collection just in time for the festive season.

According to a statement from the brand:

We are currently at a point where we are extra conscious about everything in life but one thing is for certain; we are still going to dress up.

We approached The Colors of Cool Collection with our favorite in-house rule – NO RULES AND NO BOUNDARIES, and this time with BOLD AND COOL COLORS.

Not much seriousness went into creating this collection, it’s been a very dark year and what better way to brighten things up than to add some bold and cool colors into our dressing. With new takes on our usual play on the Aso-Oke fabric to our signature contemporary two-toned Buba & Sokoto and contrast stitchings – The collection includes fresh and quirky color combinations that’s fused with relaxed silhouettes and detailing.

 

Credits

Photography @tosin.akinyemiju

Modeled by @toyinaroundtown

 

