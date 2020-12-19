NiNiE Official’s ‘Colors of Cool’ Collection Makes A Strong Case For Matching Separates

NiNiE Official launched a new collection called The Colors of Cool Collection just in time for the festive season.

According to a statement from the brand:

We are currently at a point where we are extra conscious about everything in life but one thing is for certain; we are still going to dress up. We approached The Colors of Cool Collection with our favorite in-house rule – NO RULES AND NO BOUNDARIES, and this time with BOLD AND COOL COLORS. Not much seriousness went into creating this collection, it’s been a very dark year and what better way to brighten things up than to add some bold and cool colors into our dressing. With new takes on our usual play on the Aso-Oke fabric to our signature contemporary two-toned Buba & Sokoto and contrast stitchings – The collection includes fresh and quirky color combinations that’s fused with relaxed silhouettes and detailing.

Credits

Photography @tosin.akinyemiju

Modeled by @toyinaroundtown

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!