BN Pick Your Fave: Ozinna Anumudu & Timini Egbuson in NiNiE

On today’s edition on BN Pick Your Fave, we have fashion entrepreneur Ozinna Anumudu and Timini Egbuson rocking the same three-piece Adire suit from fashion brand NiNiE.

The super stylish duo put a unique spin on the outfit. Ozinna attended the premiere of “Omo Wa” and styled the men’s suit with the shirt unbuttoned, she added a pair of strappy sandals to elevate the look.

Timini who was the muse of the brand’s 2019 fashion campaign rocked it with a pair of white sneakers.

Who styled the look best?

