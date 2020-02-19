All The Must-See Celebrity Moments At Tommy Hilfiger’s Spring ’20 Show

Tommy Hilfiger returned to London Fashion Week for a celebration of sustainability, inclusivity, and diversity with its Spring ’20 collection.

The brand presented its fourth TommyXLewis collaborative collection and first-ever TommyXLewisXH.E.R. co-created capsule with Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter, H.E.R., infusing her authentic touch into 12 statement pieces.

This season, the brand made conscious efforts to push the boundaries of what the fashion industry stands for, the experience it provides and – most importantly – the dialogues it supports.

Over 1,000 guests, including press, buyers, VIPs, industry influencers and consumers were invited to experience the show at Tate Modern. Among which were top names in fashion who attended the show dressed to the nines in pieces from the new collection.

From Billy Porter to Rwandan actress Sherrie Silver, keep scrolling to see the celebrities that attended the #TOMMYNOW show.