All The Must-See Celebrity Moments At Tommy Hilfiger's Spring '20 Show

Dakore Egbuson-Akande is Living her Truth as she Covers the Anniversary Issue of Genevieve Magazine

BN Pick Your Fave: Ozinna Anumudu & Timini Egbuson in NiNiE

Tommy Hilfiger celebrates Inclusivity, Diversity & Sustainability with Exceptional Spring '20 Show!

Our Top 5 Highlights From Attending The Tommy Hilfiger Spring '20 Show At London Fashion Week

Lhambi Is The African Shoe Brand Bellastylistas With Big Feet Will Absolutely Love

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 323

We're still Gushing over Beverly Naya's LEWKS at the Moët "A Night with the Stars" Event

The BN Style Recap: All the Trending Style Stories you Can't Miss from the Past Week

REGISTER NOW For BellaNaija Style's Panel At SMWLagos 2020 | #SMWxBNSTYLE20

BellaNaija Style

Published

17 mins ago

 on

Tommy Hilfiger returned to London Fashion Week for a celebration of sustainability, inclusivity, and diversity with its Spring ’20 collection.

The brand presented its fourth TommyXLewis collaborative collection and first-ever TommyXLewisXH.E.R. co-created capsule with Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter, H.E.R., infusing her authentic touch into 12 statement pieces.

This season, the brand made conscious efforts to push the boundaries of what the fashion industry stands for, the experience it provides and – most importantly – the dialogues it supports.

Over 1,000 guests, including press, buyers, VIPs, industry influencers and consumers were invited to experience the show at Tate Modern. Among which were top names in fashion who attended the show dressed to the nines in pieces from the new collection.

From Billy Porter to Rwandan actress Sherrie Silver, keep scrolling to see the celebrities that attended the #TOMMYNOW show.

Billy Porter

Leomie Anderson

Dadju

Sherrie Silver

Michael Ward

Amy Jackson

Anne-Marie and RAY BLK

Dee Ocleppo, Alan Cumming, BillyPorter, H-E-R-, Miss Fame

Noor Tagouri

Vogue Williams

