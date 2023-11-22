Tommy Hilfiger Taps Damson Idris as its Newest Menswear Brand Ambassador

British-Nigerian actor Damson Idris steps into the role of Tommy Hilfiger‘s latest menswear brand ambassador, announcing the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix this past weekend. Sporting the latest casual yet elevated styles from Tommy Hilfiger, Idris, alongside actors Kola Bokinni and Tosin Cole, as well as musician A-Star, showcased the brand’s newest collections at the Ultimate Gents’ weekend hosted by Tommy Hilfiger himself.

In an interview with GQ, Damson talked about how the partnership formed:

I went to Miami with them for the Formula 1 and I sat down with Tommy and we just really connected. He was completely linked up with my style and what we wanted to give off through this partnership. I’ve always loved the people that he’s partnered with. He’s known for partnering with pioneers, so I’m just happy that I get to walk in those footsteps too.

The Formula 1 race was the perfect backdrop to unveil this collaboration, with Damson donning the best of Tommy Hilfiger to highlight the allure of sporty, classic American style. The showcased pieces exude a casual, timeless aesthetic, meticulously tailored while drawing inspiration from the glamorous entertainers of 1960s Vegas.

As anticipation builds for the release of the Apex Formula 1 movie, where Damson stars alongside Brad Pitt, details about the film remain scarce. Directed by John Kosinski, the creative force behind Top Gun: Maverick, the movie is set to premiere on Apple TV+. In the meantime, fans of Formula 1 and the Tommy Hilfiger brand can explore and shop this collection, available on the Tommy Hilfiger website just in time for the holiday season.

Damson joins an illustrious lineup of Hilfiger brand ambassadors, a list that boasts celebrities including Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Shawn Mendes, and many others.

Photo Cred: @jockograves

