MAC Cosmetics Unveils Stunning Makeup for Lisa Folawiyo’s Fashion Show

World-renowned beauty brand, MAC Cosmetics, partnered with internationally acclaimed Nigerian fashion designer, Lisa Folawiyo, on the release of her latest collection, ‘Collection 1 2024’, for her eponymous fashion brand. MAC Cosmetics, acting as the official makeup partner, crafted the makeup looks for the models who graced the runway for the collection launch which took place on Thursday 16th November 2023.

Lisa Folawiyo, who is known for her bold and vibrant designs, is one of the pioneers in the use of African textiles in fashion. The designer, who has created looks worn by famous celebrities such as Beyoncé and Rihanna, has been a recipient of numerous awards for her work, and her designs have been featured in major fashion publications such as Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar.

The Lisa Folawiyo Collection 1 2024 is heavily inspired by the multifariousness of womanhood. The collection features vibrant and eye-catching prints with fruit motifs and the signature Lisa Folawiyo embellishments, all deeply rooted in Lisa’s unending ode to all women.

The event was attended by fellow fashion designers and industry enthusiasts such as Eku Edewor, Ashley Okoli, Ozzy Etomi, Eki Ogunbor, Eniafe Momodu, Ebuka, Ladipoe, and Funke Bucknor. The show was closed by the designer herself, accompanied by her iconic muse, Rebecca Fabunmi. Other notable faces on the runway included Nelson Nonso, Nabila Yakubu, and Adams Godwin.

MAC Cosmetics’ team of skilled professionals contributed their art to enhance the runway experience by creating bright and colourful makeup looks on the models featuring bold graphic liner and dewy skin which seamlessly complemented the designs. Models walked the runway with expertly crafted looks that elevated the overall experience and expressed the immersive fusion of style and beauty.

The fashion show was a resounding success and the makeup looks created by the MAC Cosmetics team were widely praised. The collaboration showcased the creativity and artistic prowess of both brands, with the MAC professional makeup team bringing Lisa Folawiyo’s unique runway vision to life through expertly curated makeup expressions.

