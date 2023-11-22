Connect with us

The Ultimate Guide to Shape Up Your Black Friday Deals with Getfit

The Ultimate Guide to Shape Up Your Black Friday Deals with Getfit

by Gloria Enimola
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Oftentimes, when the thought of Black Friday comes around, your mind goes to tech gadgets and appliances but this year, Getfitng has something special in store for you!

Getfitng is pulling out all the stops to help you unlock the secret to postpartum snapback with their exclusive Black Friday offer on waist trainers for new moms and hotties looking to cinch their waist and embrace confidence.

This Black Friday, don’t just shop for gadgets and appliances – invest in yourself and boost your confidence with unbeatable deals and bargains as high as 40% off with Getfitng on the 23rd and 24th of November 2023.

To make the most of your Black Friday shopping with Getfit, here are a few tips to work with:

1. Know Your Size: It is essential to know your measurements before shopping for shapewear. Getfit offers a sizing guide to help you find the perfect fit. Check your size here.

2. Plan Your Wishlist: Create a wishlist of the shape-wear pieces you want to buy. This will help you stay organized and focused during the Black Friday madness.

3. Nothing for the patient dog: Set your alarm early because the best deals often sell out quickly. Don’t miss out on your favorite items.

For more information visit their website or visit their stores at the following locations:

  • Abuja Address: 8A Port Novo Street, off Lingu Crescent, Aminu Kano Cres, Wuse 2 900288, Abuja
  • Lekki Store: 2nd floor Jubilee Mall Plot 21, Admiralty Way Lekki Phase 1 Lagos NG, Lagos Island 106104, Lekki
  • Allen Store: No 93, Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos.


