Explore the Latest Chic Workwear Ensembles in Issue 194 of This Week’s Style Highlights!

29 mins ago

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lydia Tsegay (@femmeblk)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anita Aloys (@auneetuh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Missouri (@lisamadibe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jessieca Alford (@themakingsofjmarie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ama Godson (@amagodson_a)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by • N A D E E M A • (@dimamthini)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sylvanie🐈‍⬛ (@missbantu_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G R A C E. K (@grvce_k8_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ivy Boitumelo Nxumalo (@boits_n)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Claudia_Lumor (@claudialumor)

Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Advertisement

