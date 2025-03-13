Mama Africa at 36: 10 Yemi Alade’s International Collaborations We Can’t Stop Vibing To

Mama Africa turns 36 today. If there’s one thing Yemi Alade has shown us, it’s that the title fits perfectly. Her music isn’t just for listening, it pulls you in, lifts you up, and gets you moving. She brings fire to every beat, soul to every melody, and an energy that won’t let you stay still.

Over the years, Yemi has taken her voice and presence beyond borders, working with some of the biggest names in different parts of the world. More than collaborations, it’s how she blends right in while standing out. Be it trading verses with Jamaican dancehall star Konshens, singing alongside the legendary Angélique Kidjo, or teaming up with hip-hop icon Rick Ross, Yemi makes sure her music resonates, no matter the language or genre.

Here are 10 of Yemi Alade’s biggest international collaborations we can’t stop vibing to:

Kissing (French Remix) featuring Marvin

Yemi Alade – “Baddie” (Remix) featuring Konshens and Femi One

Yemi Alade – “Lipeka” featuring Innoss’B

Yemi Alade – “Bubble It” featuring Spice

Yemi Alade – “Shekere” featuring Angélique Kidjo

Yemi Alade – “Oh My Gosh” featuring Rick Ross

Yemi Alade – “Bum Bum” featuring Lady Leshurr, Admiral T

Yemi Alade – “Get Through” featuring Mi Casa

Yemi Alade – “My Man” (French Version) featuring Joé Dwèt Filé

Yemi Alade – “I Choose You” featuring Dadju