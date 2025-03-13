Connect with us

BN TV Music

Mama Africa at 36: 10 Yemi Alade’s International Collaborations We Can’t Stop Vibing To

BN TV Relationships

Lanre Olusola & Michelle McKinney Hammond Talk On What It Takes to Lure & Hook Your Man

BN TV Music Scoop

10 Yemi Alade Songs That’ll Have You Dancing Like Nobody’s Watching

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

From ‘Love In Every Word’ to ‘Seasoned Love’: 5 Times Omoni Oboli Gave Us Unforgettable Romance

BN TV Music

FOLA’s "Bye Bye" Visuals Keep It Simple and Personal

BN TV Music

Prinx Emmanuel Reflects on God’s Ways in "Your Way" Lyric Visuals

BN TV Comedy Scoop

Kevin Hart’s Spirit Tunnel Dance Is Giving Serious Moves, Zero Smiles

BN TV Music

Benita Okojie’s New Song Speaks to the Heart with a Promise of "Joy"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Internet Can’t Get Enough of Uzor Arukwe & BamBam’s Chemistry in "Love in Every Word"

BN TV Cuisine

This Okra Soup Recipe Is So Quick, You’ll Be Done Before You Blink

BN TV

Mama Africa at 36: 10 Yemi Alade’s International Collaborations We Can’t Stop Vibing To

Avatar photo

Published

37 mins ago

 on

Mama Africa turns 36 today. If there’s one thing Yemi Alade has shown us, it’s that the title fits perfectly. Her music isn’t just for listening, it pulls you in, lifts you up, and gets you moving. She brings fire to every beat, soul to every melody, and an energy that won’t let you stay still.

Over the years, Yemi has taken her voice and presence beyond borders, working with some of the biggest names in different parts of the world. More than collaborations, it’s how she blends right in while standing out. Be it trading verses with Jamaican dancehall star Konshens, singing alongside the legendary Angélique Kidjo, or teaming up with hip-hop icon Rick Ross, Yemi makes sure her music resonates, no matter the language or genre.

Here are 10 of Yemi Alade’s biggest international collaborations we can’t stop vibing to:

Kissing (French Remix) featuring Marvin

Yemi Alade – “Baddie” (Remix) featuring Konshens and Femi One

Yemi Alade – “Lipeka” featuring Innoss’B

Yemi Alade – “Bubble It” featuring Spice

Yemi Alade – “Shekere” featuring Angélique Kidjo

Yemi Alade – “Oh My Gosh” featuring Rick Ross

Yemi Alade – “Bum Bum” featuring Lady Leshurr, Admiral T

Yemi Alade – “Get Through” featuring Mi Casa

Yemi Alade – “My Man” (French Version) featuring Joé Dwèt Filé

Yemi Alade – “I Choose You” featuring Dadju

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php