10 Yemi Alade Songs That’ll Have You Dancing Like Nobody’s Watching

From ‘Love In Every Word’ to ‘Seasoned Love’: 5 Times Omoni Oboli Gave Us Unforgettable Romance

FOLA’s "Bye Bye" Visuals Keep It Simple and Personal

Prinx Emmanuel Reflects on God’s Ways in "Your Way" Lyric Visuals

Kevin Hart’s Spirit Tunnel Dance Is Giving Serious Moves, Zero Smiles

Benita Okojie’s New Song Speaks to the Heart with a Promise of "Joy"

The Internet Can’t Get Enough of Uzor Arukwe & BamBam’s Chemistry in "Love in Every Word"

This Okra Soup Recipe Is So Quick, You’ll Be Done Before You Blink

Patoranking Pushes for Unity in the Performance Video for "Black"

While You Anticipate "Finding Me", Here’s Your Ultimate Funke Akindele Binge List

From the iconic ‘Johnny’ to the Grammy-nominated ‘Tomorrow,’ these 10 Yemi Alade hits are a must-have on your playlist.
2 hours ago

Photo Credit: Yemi Alade/Instagram

When Yemi Alade’s voice comes through your speakers, you already know it’s time to turn up the volume. Her music isn’t just something you listen to, it’s something you feel. The beats, the melodies, and the energy she brings make it impossible to stay still. And when she’s on screen, you know she’s about to serve vocals, moves, and that Yemi Alade charm that keeps us all hooked. If you’re not ready to dance, you might want to stretch first because keeping up with her is no small feat.

If you’re in the mood, which we know you are for some Yemi Alade’s songs to listen to, we’ve curated our top 10 songs that should definitely be on your playlist across your music streaming platforms.

If you’re in the mood for some Yemi Alade magic, we’ve put together a playlist of her top 10 songs that should be on repeat.

No list would be complete without ‘Johnny,’ the song that had everyone singing about a lover who left a trail of heartbreak in his wake. Then there’s ‘Kissing,’ the soft and romantic track that makes you want to fall in love all over again. And, of course, ‘Tomorrow,’ the song that just earned her a Grammy nomination for Best African Music Performance.

Here are our top 10 Yemi Alade songs you need on your playlist:

Johnny

Knack Am

Tomorrow

Ferrari

Bum Bum

How I Feel

Kissing

Happy Day

Ije Love

True Love

 

