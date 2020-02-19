Movies & TV
Dakore Egbuson-Akande is Living her Truth as she Covers the Anniversary Issue of Genevieve Magazine
Genevieve Magazine is starting the year on a high note, with the celebration of hitting their 17th year milestone.
For their 2020 anniversary edition, the magazine sat down with veteran actress and producer, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, and she talked about living life unapologetically, paying zero attention to rumours, and lots more.
Photo Credit:
Photography: @theseyekehinde
Styling & Wardrobe: @s.b.youme
Creative Direction: @sonia_irabor
Hair: @zubbydefinition
Make-Up: @bimpeonakoya