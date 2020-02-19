Connect with us

Movies & TV Style

Dakore Egbuson-Akande is Living her Truth as she Covers the Anniversary Issue of Genevieve Magazine

BN TV Movies & TV

Red TV's "Exclusives" caught up with Daniel Kaluuya for a Quick Chat | Watch

Features Movies & TV

The Proposed Digitization of the Nigerian Television Authority & What it Means to Tax Payers

Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Teaser for "Mama Drama" Starring Osas Ighodaro, Kehinde Bankole, Femi Adebayo Salami

Movies & TV Nollywood

The Nollywood-Bollywood Collaboration We've All Been Waiting for is Here! Check out the Star-Studded "Namaste Wahala"

Features Movies & TV Nollywood

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Why Nollywood Can’t Dance at Sundance

Movies & TV

Marcy Dolapo Oni is sparking a necessary Conversation with Short Film "Omo Wa" & This Is How the Premiere Went

Movies & TV Nollywood

First Look at Kayode Kasum's "This Lady Called Life" starring Bisola Aiyeola, Wale Ojo, Jemima Osunde

Events Movies & TV

Spotted: Daniel Kaluuya, Melina Matsoukas, Osas Ighodaro, Dr Sid at the Lagos Premiere of "Queen and Slim"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Nollywood Turned Up for the Wedding of Ngozi Ezeonu's Daughter

Movies & TV

Dakore Egbuson-Akande is Living her Truth as she Covers the Anniversary Issue of Genevieve Magazine

BellaNaija.com

Published

15 mins ago

 on

Genevieve Magazine is starting the year on a high note, with the celebration of hitting their 17th year milestone.

For their 2020 anniversary edition, the magazine sat down with veteran actress and producer, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, and she talked about living life unapologetically, paying zero attention to rumours, and lots more.

 

Photo Credit:

Photography: @theseyekehinde

Styling & Wardrobe: @s.b.youme

Creative Direction: @sonia_irabor

Hair: @zubbydefinition

Make-Up: @bimpeonakoya

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

The Proposed Digitization of the Nigerian Television Authority & What it Means to Tax Payers

BN Prose: Tkum by Grace Ogor

Martha Martins: Dismantling the Culture of Shame

Emma Uchendu: 3 Tips To Help Small Business Owners Get Paid Faster

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Why Nollywood Can’t Dance at Sundance

Advertisement
css.php