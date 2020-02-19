Dakore Egbuson-Akande is Living her Truth as she Covers the Anniversary Issue of Genevieve Magazine

Genevieve Magazine is starting the year on a high note, with the celebration of hitting their 17th year milestone.

For their 2020 anniversary edition, the magazine sat down with veteran actress and producer, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, and she talked about living life unapologetically, paying zero attention to rumours, and lots more.

Photo Credit:

Photography: @theseyekehinde

Styling & Wardrobe: @s.b.youme

Creative Direction: @sonia_irabor

Hair: @zubbydefinition

Make-Up: @bimpeonakoya