These Clips from the “Matrix 4” Set have Us so Excited!

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

We’ve been pumped since we heard “Matrix 4” was on its way (on the same day as “John Wick 4“!), and now that filming has started, we’re getting to see its stars live in action.

Photos and videos from the set, currently in San Francisco, have been floating on the Internet, and it looks like we’re in for an action packed film (we didn’t expect anything less).

From photos of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss riding a motorcycle to them flying, we’re definitely in for a treat.

Check them out:

Photo Credit: keanuplanet

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

