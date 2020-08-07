Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

"John Wick 5" Is Happening Alongside "John Wick 4" In 2021

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Regina Daniels Is Introducing Us to Her Cute Little Prince on "Our Circle"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

And it’s a Wrap! Watch the Season Finale of Ndani TV’s “Phases” Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV

Don't Miss Episode 63 of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

"Ìfé" wants to Change the Narrative & Representation of LGBTQ Nigerians In Nollywood | Read our Exclusive Interview

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija Day - 18: The Housemates get Creative with their 80's Musical Wager Task & It's a Win!

Movies & TV Nollywood

Timini Egbuson, Adebukola Oladipupo & Paul Utomi star in Upcoming Anthology Film "Juju Stories"

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Life Before #BBNaija: You’ve got to Listen to these Tracks from Trikytee

BN TV Movies & TV

Kassy confides in Azeez about her past on Episode 6 of “My Name is A-Zed”

Movies & TV Scoop

This is Why the NBCUniversal is Cancelling E! News, "Pop of the Morning" & "In the Room"

Movies & TV

“John Wick 5” Is Happening Alongside “John Wick 4” In 2021

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

This is one great deal movie lovers are totally looking forward to.

Given how successful the John Wick series has been since the premiere in 2014, it shouldn’t be surprising that after “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” release in 2019, the fourth chapter immediately got the green light.

Well, we’ve got some great news!

Fans are not only getting a “John Wick: Chapter 4“, but a “John Wick: Chapter 5” is happening as well.

According to Deadline, Lionsgate CEO John Feltheimer said that “John Wick: Chapter 5” is currently in the works, and that the plan is to shoot the fourth and fifth John Wick movies back-to-back once Keanu Reeves’ schedule clears up early next year.

We’re also busy preparing scripts for the next two instalments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 slated to hit theatres Memorial Day weekend 2022.  We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 & back to back when Keanu becomes available early next year.

Just so you know, Keanu is currently working on “Matrix 4” for Warner Bros, which according to Variety will officially hit cinemas on May 20, 2021.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Temi Olajide: Hey Mamacitas! Here Are Some Tips on How to Deal with Stress & Anxiety

Why Nigerian Parents Need to Learn How to Apologize! Hint* It Won’t Kill You

Here’s How #BellaNaijaWCW Eloho Omame Gihan-Mbelu of Endeavor Nigeria is Helping Entrepreneurs Grow

Your Better Self with Akanna: Here’s How to Hold Steady as the Pandemic Impacts Our Finances!

Ivie Omoregie: People of Edo State, Let’s Not Air Our Dirty Laundry In Public

Advertisement
css.php