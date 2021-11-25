Get to Know Ayanna Lonian of Amazon Prime Video in Episode 4 of Inkblot’s “Meet & Greet” Season 3

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

In this exciting episode of Inkblot’s “Meet & Greet” podcast, Naz, Zulu and Damola are joined by Ayanna Lonian, Director and Head of Worldwide Major Studio Licensing Strategy at Amazon Prime Video.

She talks about forging her own path, from working for companies like Disney & ESPN to now working for Amazon. She also shares the streaming platform’s plans to collaborate with established and emerging African filmmakers.

And yet again, Damola finds a way to insert John Wick into the conversation. Watch the new episode below:

