Catch a First Look at Obi Emelonye’s Exciting New Movie “The Oratory” 

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

After years of expectant waiting, the trailer of “The Oratory” movie is finally out.

Produced by Nollywood filmmaker Obi Emelonye, in collaboration with the Salesians of Don Bosco AFW Province, as conceived by Cyril Odia SDB, “The Oratory” is a movie about a Black-American Catholic priest who struggles to find his purpose.

After he finds inspiration from the life of Don Bosco in Rome, he begins on his journey of a life dedicated to helping others (specifically the youth) in a place he’d never thought he’d go, Africa.

The movie, stars Nollywood stalwarts such as Florence Okechukwu, Charles Ukpong Temidayo Akinboro, Lawrence Nwali, Stephen Ogunnote, alongside Enyinna Nwigwe. It also features some Italian and American actors like Andrea Ferrara and David Davidson. In the lead role is American musician, actor and filmmaker Rich Lowe, who plays the Black-American Catholic priest.

Watch the teaser below:

