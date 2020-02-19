Film Lovers Get in Here! You’ll Love this New YouTube Series “Movie Buzz” | WATCH

If you are a movie lover, then we bet you’ll be interested in Wheels Pictures’ “Movie Buzz“, a show that lets you in on the current happenings in the movie industry locally and on the internaional scene, with accurate information on domestic box office earnings.

The show was created, written and produced by movie director, Willis Ikedum.

Since it’s inception in January, Movie Buzz has so far aired four episodes, and you can catch up on them below: