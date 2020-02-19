Connect with us

Our Hearts are Melting at these Adorable new Snaps of Ronke Odusanya's Baby Girl 😍

Film Lovers Get in Here! You'll Love this New YouTube Series "Movie Buzz" | WATCH

Catch a First Look at Obi Emelonye's Exciting New Movie "The Oratory" 

These Clips from the "Matrix 4" Set have Us so Excited!

Dakore Egbuson-Akande is Living her Truth as she Covers the Anniversary Issue of Genevieve Magazine

Red TV's "Exclusives" caught up with Daniel Kaluuya for a Quick Chat | Watch

The Proposed Digitization of the Nigerian Television Authority & What it Means to Tax Payers

Watch the Teaser for "Mama Drama" Starring Osas Ighodaro, Kehinde Bankole, Femi Adebayo Salami

The Nollywood-Bollywood Collaboration We've All Been Waiting for is Here! Check out the Star-Studded "Namaste Wahala"

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Why Nollywood Can’t Dance at Sundance

3 hours ago

Ronke Odusanya’s baby girl, Tife, is six months older, and she’s gradually blossoming into the most adorable kid.

Her excited movie star mom took to her Instagram to celebrate her daughter’s age by sharing photos that we can’t stop swooning over.

The actress wrote that her joy knows no bound as the birth of her daughter has given her a new perspective to life.

In celebrating her, Ronke Odusanya via Instagram wrote:

My heart is filled with great joy my daughter… as you clock 6 months today. Motherhood has shown me a newer perspective to life and I really have a story to tell. My prayer for you is you grow and achieve all your dreams. The world is yours to have and take. PS: I’ll be sharing lots of pictures today … Bear with me… I always complained that Fife has too much energy.. Put her in bed and she is ready to hit the floor. One day, I was complaining and my mum was around. She said you were just like this when you were small…
Well then, you can say she got that from me. .. In this photo, she was like … Mummy noo, leave me alone 😁😁 .. I had to use both hands to grab her still.. Her reaction tells the story.

Photo Credit: @ronkeodusanya

