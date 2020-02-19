BN TV
Justin Bieber gets Yummy with James Corden on “Carpool Karaoke”
Justin Bieber’s career seems to be driving along perfectly right now, with his happy marriage serving as an inspiration for new hit songs.
On Wednesday night, Justin Beiber was a guest in James Corden‘s “Carpool Karaoke” which had the pair hitting the road for a karaoke session.
The pair talked about Beiber’s marriage, which he says is the best thing that ever happened to him. They created a TikTok dance, and of course road tested some of Justin Bieber’s hits, including his recent release “Yummy,” and a couple classic tunes.
Watch the new Justin Bieber Carpool Karaoke episode below: