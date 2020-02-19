E-Money Celebrated his Birthday in the Best Way – By Giving!

In the spirit of his birthday celebration, the CEO of 5 Star Music, Emeka Okonkwo aka E-Money, has left lasting smiles on the faces of some of his staff members after he surprised them by giving them brand new cars.

Taking to his Instagram, E-Money wrote:

It’s my birthday!!!! What better way to celebrate than to bless some of the people who have been keeping my business going… Thanks to this amazing staff of the Fivestar group for all that they do. Remember to be diligent in all that you do because your hard work will surely pay off one day.. #itistoolatetofailamen.”Expressing his joy as he ages gracefully, E-Money shared some lovely photos on Instagram and reminded his fans and followers that ‘he is too loaded to be empty’ #itistoolatetofailamen #wearetooloadedtobeemptyamen🙏💪.