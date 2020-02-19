Connect with us

Music Scoop

E-Money Celebrated his Birthday in the Best Way - By Giving!

Events Music Scoop

Burna Boy was an AFRICAN GIANT at the BRIT Awards 2020

Music Scoop

Stormzy & Tyler the Creator win at the 2020 BRIT Awards | See All the Winners

Music Scoop

Olamide's YBNL Is Taking Over the World!

Music Sweet Spot

Here's Your Reminder that Stefflon Don & Burna Boy are Cute for Days 🥰

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

The Dakolos are the Perfect Cover Stars for Media Room Hub‘s February Issue

Events Music

Here's What Went Down at "YouTube Music Excellence Brunch" in London + The Naija Stars That Repped

Music

New Video: Junior Boy feat. Naira Marley - Money

Music Scoop

Check out How Kobe Bryant was Honoured at the NBA All-Star Game

Music

New Music + Video: Charly Boy feat. Falz - God of Men (Fake Pastors)

Music

E-Money Celebrated his Birthday in the Best Way – By Giving!

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 mins ago

 on

In the spirit of his birthday celebration, the CEO of 5 Star Music, Emeka Okonkwo aka E-Money, has left lasting smiles on the faces of some of his staff members after he surprised them by giving them brand new cars.

Taking to his Instagram, E-Money wrote:

 It’s my birthday!!!! What better way to celebrate than to bless some of the people who have been keeping my business going… Thanks to this amazing staff of the Fivestar group for all that they do. Remember to be diligent in all that you do because your hard work will surely pay off one day.. #itistoolatetofailamen.”Expressing his joy as he ages gracefully, E-Money shared some lovely photos on Instagram and reminded his fans and followers that ‘he is too loaded to be empty’                                                  #itistoolatetofailamen #wearetooloadedtobeemptyamen🙏💪.

Photo Credit: @iame_money

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

The Proposed Digitization of the Nigerian Television Authority & What it Means to Tax Payers

BN Prose: Tkum by Grace Ogor

Martha Martins: Dismantling the Culture of Shame

Emma Uchendu: 3 Tips To Help Small Business Owners Get Paid Faster

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Why Nollywood Can’t Dance at Sundance

Advertisement
css.php