Tommy Hilfiger celebrates Inclusivity, Diversity & Sustainability with Exceptional Spring ’20 Show!

Tommy Hilfiger unveiled its latest collection for the Spring ’20 season at the Tate Modern in The Tanks during London fashion Week.

This season, the brand made conscious efforts to push the boundaries of what the fashion industry stands for, the experience it provides and – most importantly – the dialogues it supports.

Presenting its new collaboration with Grammy-winning artist H.E.R and its fourth collection with British racing driver Lewis Hamilton, the Spring ’20 offerings have been hailed as Tommy Hilfiger’s most sustainable collection to date, with over 75% of styles sourced more sustainably, including using 100% organic cotton, recycled materials, down alternatives and low-impact denim washes.

See the full runway show below:

