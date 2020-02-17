Connect with us

Style

Our Top 5 Highlights From Attending The Tommy Hilfiger Spring '20 Show At London Fashion Week

Style

Lhambi Is The African Shoe Brand Bellastylistas With Big Feet Will Absolutely Love

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 323

Style

We're still Gushing over Beverly Naya's LEWKS at the Moët “A Night with the Stars” Event

Style

The BN Style Recap: All the Trending Style Stories you Can't Miss from the Past Week

Style

REGISTER NOW For BellaNaija Style's Panel At SMWLagos 2020 | #SMWxBNSTYLE20

Style

Issa Rae talks about the False Promises of Representation as she Covers Cultured Magazine's New Issue

Living Style

Mary Edoro: I Attended the Biggest Textile Exhibition in Milan + Went Shopping in my Dream City! Read About My #BNatMilanoUnica Trip Here

Music Scoop Style

Of Course, Burna Boy is Also a Fashion Icon

Scoop Style

Anto Lecky in Red is All the Spice You Need this Monday

Style

Our Top 5 Highlights From Attending The Tommy Hilfiger Spring ’20 Show At London Fashion Week

BellaNaija Style

Published

1 hour ago

 on

American Fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger returned this season to London Fashion Week presenting its Spring ’20 collection. The brand took things to a different level presenting a 12-piece collaborative collection with Grammy-winning artist H.E.R, as well as, the fourth TommyXLewis Hamilton collaborative collection.

 

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: A model walks the runway TOMMYNOW London Spring 2020 at Tate Modern on February 16, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger)

BellaNaija was the African media chosen to attend and stream the event live! From the best backstage moments to major street style trends been debuted on the runway, we experienced it all.

Just before the show, BellaNaija founder Uche Pedro who was present at the show had a chance to discuss with the designer backstage and he explained that the main message for the TOMMYNOW show was to actively promote style for all.

Tommy Hilfiger and Uche Pedro

Following Uche’s chat with Tommy, these were our highlights from the experiential show with excerpts from our interview.

Style For All

We have a couple of messages, but the big message is fashion for all. As an inclusive brand;  models from multiple backgrounds, all different sizes, all different ages

This show proved great style erases all boundaries in gender, age, ethnicity, and body type. TommyXLewis and TommyXLewisXH.E.R. offer extended sizing for all body types, while HILFIGER COLLECTION created menswear and womenswear pieces in parallel to encourage sharing wardrobe staples across genders.

Sustainability is The Keyword

Right now we are about 75% sustainable and with the Lewis Hamilton collaboration, we are really pushing towards it using recycled fabrics using yards that are made from waste, we are washing without water, we are doing all sorts of things that we feel are going to make a difference with the earth.

The collection, which is the brand’s most sustainable collection yet, stuck to the usual Tommy Hilfiger aesthetic; iconic street style wear but with fresh additions from both collaborators – H.E.R brought a younger, tom-boyish vibe to the mix. Pieces were made with 100% organic cotton, recycled materials, down alternatives and low-impact denim washes.

An Impressive Focus on Inclusivity & Diversity

After seven seasons traveling the world, the experiential runway event was focused on inclusivity and diversity with a key message of what fashion and runway should look like. Models of all ages and races; Naomi Campbell, Halima Aden, Jordan Dunn, Luka Sabbat were among the colorful lineup.

ALTON MASON, HANNAH FERGUSON, ELLA RICHARDS, TOMMY HILFIGER, LEWIS HAMILTON, PRECIOUS, HALIMA, SEUNGCHAN LEE

See Now, Buy Now

Runway looks were immediately available across an ecosystem of shoppable channels globally. Super impressive!

Plans for expansion in Africa

“Africa for us is wide open. We plan on opening stores in Africa, we plan on sourcing fabrics in Africa, we plan on manufacturing in Africa, for us, it is the next big continent for us to explore and do business in a big way.”

We absolutely loved the diversity and inclusivity we observed backstage. Models of different ages, body shapes, races and more were represented on the runway.

Read our exclusive interview with Tommy on www.bellanaijastyle.com

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Google Developer Expert Timothy Olaleke is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Stand To End Rape: Who Will Protect the Children?

RiRi Okoye: I Can’t Get Enough of Desserts

Ife Ibitokun: Should I Guarantee that Loan?

Ayo Otubanjo: Here’s Why You’re Having Sudden Hair Loss

Advertisement
css.php