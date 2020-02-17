Our Top 5 Highlights From Attending The Tommy Hilfiger Spring ’20 Show At London Fashion Week

American Fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger returned this season to London Fashion Week presenting its Spring ’20 collection. The brand took things to a different level presenting a 12-piece collaborative collection with Grammy-winning artist H.E.R, as well as, the fourth TommyXLewis Hamilton collaborative collection.

BellaNaija was the African media chosen to attend and stream the event live! From the best backstage moments to major street style trends been debuted on the runway, we experienced it all.

Just before the show, BellaNaija founder Uche Pedro who was present at the show had a chance to discuss with the designer backstage and he explained that the main message for the TOMMYNOW show was to actively promote style for all.

Following Uche’s chat with Tommy, these were our highlights from the experiential show with excerpts from our interview.

Style For All

“We have a couple of messages, but the big message is fashion for all. As an inclusive brand; models from multiple backgrounds, all different sizes, all different ages”

This show proved great style erases all boundaries in gender, age, ethnicity, and body type. TommyXLewis and TommyXLewisXH.E.R. offer extended sizing for all body types, while HILFIGER COLLECTION created menswear and womenswear pieces in parallel to encourage sharing wardrobe staples across genders.

Sustainability is The Keyword

“Right now we are about 75% sustainable and with the Lewis Hamilton collaboration, we are really pushing towards it using recycled fabrics using yards that are made from waste, we are washing without water, we are doing all sorts of things that we feel are going to make a difference with the earth.”

The collection, which is the brand’s most sustainable collection yet, stuck to the usual Tommy Hilfiger aesthetic; iconic street style wear but with fresh additions from both collaborators – H.E.R brought a younger, tom-boyish vibe to the mix. Pieces were made with 100% organic cotton, recycled materials, down alternatives and low-impact denim washes.

An Impressive Focus on Inclusivity & Diversity

After seven seasons traveling the world, the experiential runway event was focused on inclusivity and diversity with a key message of what fashion and runway should look like. Models of all ages and races; Naomi Campbell, Halima Aden, Jordan Dunn, Luka Sabbat were among the colorful lineup.

See Now, Buy Now

Runway looks were immediately available across an ecosystem of shoppable channels globally. Super impressive!

Plans for expansion in Africa

“Africa for us is wide open. We plan on opening stores in Africa, we plan on sourcing fabrics in Africa, we plan on manufacturing in Africa, for us, it is the next big continent for us to explore and do business in a big way.”

We absolutely loved the diversity and inclusivity we observed backstage. Models of different ages, body shapes, races and more were represented on the runway.

Read our exclusive interview with Tommy on www.bellanaijastyle.com