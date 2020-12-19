Check Out The Lookbook & Campaign for Rich Mnisi’ s SS21 Collection HIYA KAYA

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

3 hours ago

 on

South African brand Rich Mnisi debuted its SS21 collection  SS21 HIYA KAYA.

 

According to a statement from the brand:

This season we celebrate the VaTsonga tribe and shine a light on its rich cultural heritage. Our collection is not only a celebration of the tribe, but specifically her women. The collection is a call-to-action for the protection of women, especially our mothers. The collection pays homage to our Creative Director – Rich Mnisi’s – heritage and is a heart-felt love letter to the VaTsonga people.

In a film shot in Louis Trichardt (Limpopo), Hole In the Wall (Eastern Cape) & Llandudno (Western Cape) we invite you on this journey with us, we ask that you close your eyes and imagine the sounds made by a people who boast many multi-disciplinary talents ranging from singing without a conductor, composing songs without notes, and excelling in cultural dance without choreography.

Open your eyes and be transported to a scene in a Tsonga village, where the women are throngs of a recital of their world-renowned twist dance – a dance which involves vigorous pelvis gyrations driven by core strength and stamina.

In a timeless celebration of the majestic VaTsonga female form, the Hiya Kaya SS21 collection is truly a testament to her beauty, power, resilience, and fortitude. Her essence has finally been brought to the light, for the world to marvel and draw inspiration. We are honoured to have been entrusted to tell her story through wearable art.

 

Credits

Starring

Models: Jenyo Johnson, Catherine Correa, Noelle Graobe, Collins Onyejekewe

Director: Ricardo Simal

Creative Director: Rich Mnisi

Director of Photography: Ross Hillier

Editor: Ross Hillier

Camera Operator: Ashley Smit

Producer :Neo Chabedi

Photography Assistants: Darhoyi Gxala, Ngeleni Mkhezeni, Ntonya Mcebisi Mkhamndeli

Sound Design: David Houston

Grading: Kyle Stroebel

Music: Jungle Beats – Dj Lag Kona – Sho Madjozi

Make-up: Tammi Mbambo Limpopo

Location Scout :Phamela Nkondo

Dancers Casting Director: Phamela Nkondo

Weaver :Nowayiles Ntonya

Choreographer: Tinyiko Hilary Khoza

Dancers: Tinyiko Hilary Khoza l, Fiona Nyiko Tembe ,Ndzalama Dancy Khosa ,Ntsako Pride Mashele ,Vuthlarhi Life Mashele , Rivoningo Marcia Maruping

Earrings: Lorne Jewellery

Clothing Jewellery: Lorne Jewellery x Rich Mnisi

 

