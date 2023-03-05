All You Need To Know About Nomcebo Zikode’s Sensational Grammy Outfit

It’s always an auspicious moment when an undeniable talent wins the first Grammy Award and it was no different for this curvy melanated beauty with incredible vocals from South Africa – Nomcebo Zikode – who won the Best Global Music Performance category at the 65th GRAMMY Awards for the song – Bayethe – in collaboration with Zakes Bantwini and Grammy-winning flautist, Wouter Kellerman.

This was not just her first win but also her first nomination at the Grammys, despite her outstanding work on the global hit song “Jerusalema” 3 years ago. So, for the dream come true occasion, Nomcebo’s designer choice was the renowned couturier and Forbes 2021 Icon, Gert-Johan Coetzee – her countryman who has dressed A-list celebrities including Lizzo, Cardi B, and Oprah Winfrey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gert-Johan Coetzee (@gertjohancoetzee)

The singer and songwriter looked spectacular in this modish beaded trumpet dress featuring an interesting ostrich-feathered train and a high front slit. The outfit was embellished with an eclectic combo of traditional Zulu beads juxtaposed with brown and amber pearls in Gert’s signature style. The train detail was an infusion of blue rooster feathers with native South African Ostrich feathers for texture, making a remarkably opulent fashion statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomcebo Zikode (@nomcebo_zikode)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomcebo Zikode (@nomcebo_zikode)

There couldn’t have been a more perfect dress to pick up her golden gramophone statuette. In an Instagram caption, Gert posted in quotes “I want people to see the dress, but focus on the woman.” as if this was a salient cue behind the formation of the dress. He had also said that he wanted Hollywood to know “she’s wearing Gert Coetzee from SA” and they sure did as Nomcebo attested to this when she stated on Instagram that this incredible dress really made waves in Los Angeles, where the ceremony took place a few weeks ago.

According to Gert:

What I was most nervous about the dress was its base fabric seeing that it’s a vintage beaded silk see-through material that’s extremely fragile. I got the fabric 12 years ago from a shop that was closing down, I suppose that the fabric is from the 1950s. When Nomcebo comes back, that dress is going to the archives, never to be worn again…. it’s too fragile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gert-Johan Coetzee (@gertjohancoetzee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomcebo Zikode (@nomcebo_zikode)