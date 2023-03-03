Connect with us

Style

Naomi Campbell, Anok Yai & Adut Akech Bior Walk For IB Kamara's Off-White™ Debut Collection

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Tiwa Savage Made Sure All Eyes Were on Her at Off-White™'s Fall/Winter 2023 Showcase

Style

Get to Know Malik Afegbua & His Viral AI Fashion Show for Seniors in this Interview With CNN Style

Style

What's A Must-Have Fashion Item For Your Next Staycation? Find Out This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 226

Style

Men’s Fashion Inspiration: Here’s how to Wear Vibrant Colours in 2023

Style

BN Sweet Spot: Ozni Oyeleke Is One Cute Style Inspiration To Watch Out For

Living Style

Take a Look At All of Toyin Lawani’s Birthday Outfits!

Style

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Stylish to Work | Issue 161

Style

Naomi Campbell Makes An Impeccable Debut On Vogue India In The 4th Decade Of Her Legendary Career

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Issa Rae Pops in Lavender at the 54th NAACP Image Awards

Style

Naomi Campbell, Anok Yai & Adut Akech Bior Walk For IB Kamara’s Off-White™ Debut Collection

Published

14 seconds ago

 on

It was indeed Lunar Delivery on March 2nd 2023 at the Paris Fashion Week when London-based Sierra-Leonean fashion journalist and stylist turned creative director – Ibrahim Kamara – popularly known as IB, unveiled his latest collection at his second show as Image and Art Director of Abloh’s Estate and LVMH owned Off-White™. IB’s appointment last year came after the death of his predecessor, Ghananian-American designer – Virgil Abloh – whom he had served as a stylist at previous shows, and his new title essentially masks creative directorship. Prior to this, in January 2021, he was named editor of Dazed magazine.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ib Kamara (@ibkamara)

A stellar cast including supermodels Adut Akech Bior, Precious Lee, Anok Yai, and Naomi Campbell walked the sandy runway set with a cosmic reflective sphere at its centre. It was Naomi’s first autumn/winter 2023 appearance and like she aways does, the supermodel showed out in a form-fitting black dress with a halo neckline before closing the show in a bomber-dress hybrid.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

Off-White™ prides itself in defining the grey area between black and white as the colour off-white. According to the brand, the Lunar Delivery Collection is a journey to a new world as existing codes, past rituals and human objects are blasted into a new dimension, garments charged with contemporary perspective hint at a previously unimaginable future.

See more from the sandscape show below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Off-White™ (@off____white)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Off-White™ (@off____white)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Off-White™ (@off____white)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Off-White™ (@off____white)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ib Kamara (@ibkamara)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ib Kamara (@ibkamara)

Credits:

Styling, Art & Image Direction c/o @ibkamara

Naomi’s Picture and video c/o British Vogue

Videography c/o @mathieu_brechoire @bureaufuture @indigitalimages

Music c/o @tshegue_official

For Off-White™

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Fellow Nigerian Youth, Don’t Let This Political Consciousness Go to Sleep

From South Africa to Europe! Manchester United’s Benni McCarthy Has an Inspiring Journey in Football

Wunmi Adelusi: How to Build a Career You Love

#TheEverAfterSeries: 33 Years of Love – How The Arikos Defied Religious Boundaries

Comet Nwosu: Learning to Find Our Creative Selves
css.php