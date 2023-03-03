Naomi Campbell, Anok Yai & Adut Akech Bior Walk For IB Kamara’s Off-White™ Debut Collection

It was indeed Lunar Delivery on March 2nd 2023 at the Paris Fashion Week when London-based Sierra-Leonean fashion journalist and stylist turned creative director – Ibrahim Kamara – popularly known as IB, unveiled his latest collection at his second show as Image and Art Director of Abloh’s Estate and LVMH owned Off-White™. IB’s appointment last year came after the death of his predecessor, Ghananian-American designer – Virgil Abloh – whom he had served as a stylist at previous shows, and his new title essentially masks creative directorship. Prior to this, in January 2021, he was named editor of Dazed magazine.

A stellar cast including supermodels Adut Akech Bior, Precious Lee, Anok Yai, and Naomi Campbell walked the sandy runway set with a cosmic reflective sphere at its centre. It was Naomi’s first autumn/winter 2023 appearance and like she aways does, the supermodel showed out in a form-fitting black dress with a halo neckline before closing the show in a bomber-dress hybrid.

Off-White™ prides itself in defining the grey area between black and white as the colour off-white. According to the brand, the Lunar Delivery Collection is a journey to a new world as existing codes, past rituals and human objects are blasted into a new dimension, garments charged with contemporary perspective hint at a previously unimaginable future.

