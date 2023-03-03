BN Style Spotlight: Tiwa Savage Made Sure All Eyes Were on Her at Off-White™’s Fall/Winter 2023 Showcase

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Luxury fashion label Off-White™  founded by the late Virgil Abloh, had an out-of-this-world showcase yesterday tagged  Lunar Delivery at Paris Fashion Week, courtesy of its new Art Director Ibrahim Kamara

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage)

As you will expect, the brand’s showcase brought together the who is who under one roof, including the very stylish Tiwa Savage, who just got back from a stylish outing at London Fashion Week.

The style star was a stare magnet in a black one-shoulder, form-fitted dress featuring multiple cutouts. Tiwa elevated the look with a black top handle Off-White™ bag emblazoned with the brand’s signature arrow logo and slogan on the front. She completed the look with matching strappy heels. The ensemble as a whole screamed strikingly feminine, artfully modern, and alluring at the same time.

For beauty, Tiwa chose a blond bob that paired perfectly with her skin tone and played up her eyes with bold lashes, defined brows and a vibrant eyeshadow look, finishing off with glossy brown combo lips.

 

Credits

Styling: @rudysimbabetty
Photography: @svenja.ava

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

