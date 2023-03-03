Style
BN Style Spotlight: Tiwa Savage Made Sure All Eyes Were on Her at Off-White™’s Fall/Winter 2023 Showcase
Luxury fashion label Off-White™ founded by the late Virgil Abloh, had an out-of-this-world showcase yesterday tagged Lunar Delivery at Paris Fashion Week, courtesy of its new Art Director Ibrahim Kamara.
View this post on Instagram
As you will expect, the brand’s showcase brought together the who is who under one roof, including the very stylish Tiwa Savage, who just got back from a stylish outing at London Fashion Week.
The style star was a stare magnet in a black one-shoulder, form-fitted dress featuring multiple cutouts. Tiwa elevated the look with a black top handle Off-White™ bag emblazoned with the brand’s signature arrow logo and slogan on the front. She completed the look with matching strappy heels. The ensemble as a whole screamed strikingly feminine, artfully modern, and alluring at the same time.
For beauty, Tiwa chose a blond bob that paired perfectly with her skin tone and played up her eyes with bold lashes, defined brows and a vibrant eyeshadow look, finishing off with glossy brown combo lips.
Credits
Styling: @rudysimbabetty
Photography: @svenja.ava
Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle