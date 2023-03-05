Thuso Mbedu’s Picturesque Debut At The 2023 Milan & Paris Fashion Week, Courtesy Of Prada & Dior

Emmy-nominated South African Actress and Forbes Africa 30 under 30 recipient – Thuso Nokwanda Mbedu – makes her debut at the Paris Fashion Week courtesy of the luxury Fashion House – Dior. Captured by the outstanding South African Photographer – Austin Malema, Thuso made an unmistakable appearance in an embroidered denim Dior ensemble featuring a boxy denim jacket on a long wrap skirt with a high front slit, layered on leg-flattering shorts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu)

She also debuted at the Milan Fashion Week courtesy of the luxury fashion house – Prada – for the #PradaFW23 show in a glistening and structured baby blue mini dress. From being orphaned and homeless to multi-award-winning status and front-row seats at some of the most sought-after fashion shows on the planet, this style star has done so well breaking through the odds stacked against her and she has become a major inspiration for African women across the globe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu)

Credits:

Dior Look

Photographer: @aust_malema @_rtcstudios

Makeup: @jessicasmalls using @diorbeauty

Hair: @hairbyromorgan

Dressed by: @dior

Prada Look

Makeup: @jessicasmalls

Hair: @hairbyromorgan

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle.