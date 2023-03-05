Connect with us

Style

Thuso Mbedu's Picturesque Debut At The 2023 Milan & Paris Fashion Week, Courtesy Of Prada & Dior

Style

All You Need To Know About Nomcebo Zikode's Sensational Grammy Outfit

Style

Naomi Campbell, Anok Yai & Adut Akech Bior Walk For IB Kamara's Off-White™ Debut Collection

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Tiwa Savage Made Sure All Eyes Were on Her at Off-White™'s Fall/Winter 2023 Showcase

Style

Get to Know Malik Afegbua & His Viral AI Fashion Show for Seniors in this Interview With CNN Style

Style

What's A Must-Have Fashion Item For Your Next Staycation? Find Out This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 226

Style

Men’s Fashion Inspiration: Here’s how to Wear Vibrant Colours in 2023

Style

BN Sweet Spot: Ozni Oyeleke Is One Cute Style Inspiration To Watch Out For

Living Style

Take a Look At All of Toyin Lawani’s Birthday Outfits!

Style

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Stylish to Work | Issue 161

Style

Thuso Mbedu’s Picturesque Debut At The 2023 Milan & Paris Fashion Week, Courtesy Of Prada & Dior

Published

11 seconds ago

 on

Emmy-nominated South African Actress and Forbes Africa 30 under 30 recipient – Thuso Nokwanda Mbedu – makes her debut at the Paris Fashion Week courtesy of the luxury Fashion House – Dior.  Captured by the outstanding South African Photographer – Austin Malema, Thuso made an unmistakable appearance in an embroidered denim Dior ensemble featuring a boxy denim jacket on a long wrap skirt with a high front slit, layered on leg-flattering shorts. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu)

She also debuted at the Milan Fashion Week courtesy of the luxury fashion house – Prada – for the #PradaFW23 show in a glistening and structured baby blue mini dress. From being orphaned and homeless to multi-award-winning status and front-row seats at some of the most sought-after fashion shows on the planet, this style star has done so well breaking through the odds stacked against her and she has become a major inspiration for African women across the globe.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu)

Credits:
Dior Look

Photographer: @aust_malema @_rtcstudios
Makeup: @jessicasmalls using @diorbeauty
Hair: @hairbyromorgan
Dressed by: @dior

Prada Look

Makeup: @jessicasmalls
Hair: @hairbyromorgan

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle.

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php