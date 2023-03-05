Style
Thuso Mbedu’s Picturesque Debut At The 2023 Milan & Paris Fashion Week, Courtesy Of Prada & Dior
Emmy-nominated South African Actress and Forbes Africa 30 under 30 recipient – Thuso Nokwanda Mbedu – makes her debut at the Paris Fashion Week courtesy of the luxury Fashion House – Dior. Captured by the outstanding South African Photographer – Austin Malema, Thuso made an unmistakable appearance in an embroidered denim Dior ensemble featuring a boxy denim jacket on a long wrap skirt with a high front slit, layered on leg-flattering shorts.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
She also debuted at the Milan Fashion Week courtesy of the luxury fashion house – Prada – for the #PradaFW23 show in a glistening and structured baby blue mini dress. From being orphaned and homeless to multi-award-winning status and front-row seats at some of the most sought-after fashion shows on the planet, this style star has done so well breaking through the odds stacked against her and she has become a major inspiration for African women across the globe.
View this post on Instagram
Credits:
Dior Look
Photographer: @aust_malema @_rtcstudios
Makeup: @jessicasmalls using @diorbeauty
Hair: @hairbyromorgan
Dressed by: @dior
Prada Look
Makeup: @jessicasmalls
Hair: @hairbyromorgan