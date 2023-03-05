Connect with us

Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu Is Here With Fabulous Style Inspirations For Your Next Ski Trip

Published

6 hours ago

 on

What would you wear on a ski trip? Not sure? Don’t worry about it, we gotcha.

New York City-based fashion, beauty, lifestyle and travel content creator – Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu takes us behind the scenes via her Instagram account as she prepares for her ski trip in Park City Utah. The gorgeous Nigerian looks pretty stylish in a layered pink suit and bold print 2-piece. Get ready with her to glean cute style inspirations for your next ski trip.

Keep scrolling to watch:

Watch a recap of her ski-trip at Park City Utah below:

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

