Gallery: Toyin Lawani Makes Outfits With Anything! 👏🏾

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Toyin Lawani has over the years, carved a niche for herself when it comes to fashion and bringing innovation to dressmaking. Year in, year out, she unveils effortlessly made dramatic pieces from everyday items. Plastic cups, chickens, cutleries, paper bags, snails; she’s done it all.

Check the gallery below for a selection of her pieces:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

