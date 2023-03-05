BamTeddy’s Second Child Maya’s Birthday Snaps are So Cute!

Reality TV stars, BamBam and Teddy A are celebrating their second child Maya Akorede Adenibuyan on the occasion of her 1st birthday.

The couple shared adorable photos of their daughter on their various official Instagram pages.

Teddy A posted on his Instagram “Say hello to my beautiful daughter @mayaadenibuyan; she’s 1 today! ❤️”

Bam Bam wrote on one of the series of beautiful photos she posted on her page, “Hello sweetness, I’m honored that you chose me as your mum… you’ve thought me and inspired your dad and I soo much soo quickly already! You are brilliant! Tough! Bold! Beautiful and kind and a blessing to your world! You’re soo precious Maya! You’re too precious . I’m glad the world gets to share in your beautiful day. Happy birthday my heart and gift. 🎂🥰

Say a prayer for my baby 🙏🌻”

BamBam & Teddy A announced that they were expecting their second baby in February, 2022.