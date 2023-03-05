Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

#BamTeddy's Second Child Maya's Birthday Snaps are So Cute!

Movies & TV Scoop

Olivia, Juicy Jay, Nelisa & Yemi Cregx Evicted from the #BBTitans Show

Scoop Style

Gallery: Toyin Lawani Makes Outfits With Anything! 👏🏾

News Scoop

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour talks Governorship Ambition & Plans for Lagos on “New Age Aspirants” | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Toheeb Jimoh plays the role of Tunde Ojo a Nigerian Video Journalist in Prime Video's "The Power" | Trailer

Music Scoop

New Music: Sho The Icon - DURO

Career Scoop

Gbemisola Abudu covers TheWill Downtown’s Latest Issue

Movies & TV Scoop

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" Wins Big at SAG Awards 2023 - See the Complete List of Winners

News Scoop

Femi Oladehin talks Clean Politics on Zikoko Citizen's “New Age Aspirants”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

EXCLUSIVE: Ini Edo on Her Role in "Shanty Town," Women Empowerment & Motherhood

Scoop

#BamTeddy’s Second Child Maya’s Birthday Snaps are So Cute!

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Reality TV stars, BamBam and Teddy A are celebrating their second child Maya Akorede Adenibuyan on the occasion of her 1st birthday.

The couple shared adorable photos of their daughter on their various official Instagram pages.

Teddy A posted on his Instagram “Say hello to my beautiful daughter @mayaadenibuyan; she’s 1 today! ❤️”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ALPHA (@iamteddya)

Bam Bam wrote on one of the series of beautiful photos she posted on her page, “Hello sweetness, I’m honored that you chose me as your mum… you’ve thought me and inspired your dad and I soo much soo quickly already! You are brilliant! Tough! Bold! Beautiful and kind and a blessing to your world! You’re soo precious Maya! You’re too precious . I’m glad the world gets to share in your beautiful day. Happy birthday my heart and gift. 🎂🥰

Say a prayer for my baby 🙏🌻”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bamike O. Adenibuyan (@bammybestowed)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bamike O. Adenibuyan (@bammybestowed)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bamike O. Adenibuyan (@bammybestowed)

BamBam & Teddy A announced that they were expecting their second baby in February, 2022.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Fellow Nigerian Youth, Don’t Let This Political Consciousness Go to Sleep

From South Africa to Europe! Manchester United’s Benni McCarthy Has an Inspiring Journey in Football

Wunmi Adelusi: How to Build a Career You Love

#TheEverAfterSeries: 33 Years of Love – How The Arikos Defied Religious Boundaries

Comet Nwosu: Learning to Find Our Creative Selves
css.php