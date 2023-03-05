Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Olivia, Juicy Jay, Nelisa & Yemi Cregx Evicted from the #BBTitans Show

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Toheeb Jimoh plays the role of Tunde Ojo a Nigerian Video Journalist in Prime Video's "The Power" | Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 3 of the High School Drama Series “Girl Meets Boy” on BN

Movies & TV Scoop

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" Wins Big at SAG Awards 2023 - See the Complete List of Winners

Events Movies & TV Style

SAG Awards 2023: Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis, James Marsden & More Red Carpet Looks

Events Movies & TV

All the Glitz and Glam of the NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet + The Winners List

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Marvin talk about His Time in the #BBTitans House & Relationship with Jaypee and Yaya

BN TV Movies & TV

Hawa Magaji chats with Allysyn on New Episode of “Who’s In My House”

BN TV Movies & TV

Yaya talks about Her Time in the #BBTitans House, What She’d Have Done Differently & Relationship with Marvin

Career Movies & TV Music News

Yvonne Nelson, Gyakie, KiDi make Avance Media’s 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians 2022 List

Movies & TV

Olivia, Juicy Jay, Nelisa & Yemi Cregx Evicted from the #BBTitans Show

Published

49 seconds ago

 on


It’s been a tricky week for the housemates. Emotions were high as they prepared for eviction.

The latest live show saw Olivia and Juicy Jay being evicted from the Big Brother house. Although they were surprised, Olivia and Juicy Jay accepted their fate and left the house.

This makes them the fifth pair to be evicted from Biggie’s house after Marvin and Yaya’s exit on 19 February.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Ebuka then came back to announce the next pair leaving the house. To everyone’s surprise, it was Yemi Cregx and Nelisa.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Fellow Nigerian Youth, Don’t Let This Political Consciousness Go to Sleep

From South Africa to Europe! Manchester United’s Benni McCarthy Has an Inspiring Journey in Football

Wunmi Adelusi: How to Build a Career You Love

#TheEverAfterSeries: 33 Years of Love – How The Arikos Defied Religious Boundaries

Comet Nwosu: Learning to Find Our Creative Selves
css.php