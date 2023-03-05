Olivia, Juicy Jay, Nelisa & Yemi Cregx Evicted from the #BBTitans Show



It’s been a tricky week for the housemates. Emotions were high as they prepared for eviction.

The latest live show saw Olivia and Juicy Jay being evicted from the Big Brother house. Although they were surprised, Olivia and Juicy Jay accepted their fate and left the house.

This makes them the fifth pair to be evicted from Biggie’s house after Marvin and Yaya’s exit on 19 February.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Ebuka then came back to announce the next pair leaving the house. To everyone’s surprise, it was Yemi Cregx and Nelisa.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)