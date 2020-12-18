Prepare to Fall in Love with Desire1709’s “Holiday & Beyond” Collection!

Connect with us

Womenswear brand Desire1709 has unveiled its latest collection for the season tagged “Holiday & Beyond“.

The prêt-a-porter label released a range of trans-seasonal pieces that are versatile and chic with an avant-garde characteristic for the modern woman.

The creative director Toyosi Gregory Jonah said in a statement: “Garments are trans-seasonal and shouldn’t be boxed by times and seasons”. This season, the brand plays with a plethora of texture and silhouette to flatter the frame and form of every woman without bias.

See the full collection below

Credits
Creative Direction: @tgjonah
Photography:@ginstarphotography
Styling and Art Direction: @thestyleinfidel
Makeup: @arabylaide
Hair: @beedaisyhair
Videography: @mediaafricafilms
Set Design: @drapesandlaysevents

