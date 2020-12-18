Metallics, Silks, and Velvet! KAI Collective Just Released a Deliciously Dazzling Holiday Drop

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Fisayo Longe helmed brand KAI Collective has gone from strength to strength and we are proud to admit that we have been following her trajectory from the jump! That’s probably why her latest collection (and final drop for 20201) has us feeling ALL. The. Things.

The lookbook for this drop also marks the brands foray into age inclusivity, which happened due to the cutest DM exchange ever. We love every single piece from the 12 piece drop, and the brand is doubling down on the success of cult favourite the Gaia, but still carefully and cleverly expanding its style vocabulary.

2020 was all about Gaia and we cannot wait to see what a KAI Collective 2021 has in store for us!

 

Credits

Photography @bekkycalverphoto

Videography @cocoshaw

Models: @nonyiah@elennaowen@rebeccalouisy@fisayolonge.

Styling: @jasminjulietta

Makeup: @mahinamakeup

Hair: @divadollslondon

