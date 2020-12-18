This Cinnamon Lagos Holiday Drop Tells a Story of Joyful Style & Christmas Cheer

Cinnamon Lagos just released its holiday drop and we cannot keep calm!

The drop features a palette of basic black, jewel tones and metallics and spans the spectrum of holiday activities, from cute casual pieces you can wear for relaxed evenings at home with family to spicy numbers that’ll easily take you to fancy Christmas dinners and events. Modelled by beauty and fashion influencer Nicole Chikwe, every piece will fit seamlessly into your current wardrobe rotation for Christmas and beyond!

Check out the full drop below!

Credits

Model: @nicolechikwe

MUA: @lailacadne

Photography: @humphreyominisan

