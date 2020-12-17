We Spotted These Killer Vacation-Ready Looks On Fashion Girl Alma Ezonfade

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Toronto based blogger and fashion influencer Alma Ezonfade  published the first part of her ‘December in Lagos’ vlog, with everything from the journey to Lagos, fun with her family and more.  Stay tuned for her lineup of premium outfits and vacay vibes!

On her channel she shared:

Hi Guys!!! I’m currently spending some time in Lagos this December, and instead of sharing one long vlog, I decided to break it into different parts. I hope you enjoy!!

Watch the entire vlog  below!

