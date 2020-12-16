Connect with us

The Stylish Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are in Love with This Week | Edition 53

TwentySixCo's Latest Collection Is Full Of Easy Pieces Perfect for Pure, Unadulterated Fun

4 Super Instagrammable Looks to Wear on Vacation - According to Nicole Chikwe

This Industrie Africa & Tongoro Collab Capsule Collection Is the Epitome of Perfectly Effortless Style

These Lola OJ Looks Are Giving Us Old Hollywood Glam In The Very Best Way 

Chef Imoteda's New Venture Is An Internet Favourite For Several Reasons

The BN Style Recap: Every Single Style Story You Need To Check Out This Week

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Meet Aisha Ayensu, CEO Christie Brown (Ghana) - A Brand that Celebrates African Heritage through its Unique Designs

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Idia Aisien, Dimma Umeh, Rita Dominic & More

See Every Runway Photo from Day 1 of ARISE Fashion Week 2020

4 hours ago

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favorite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women with real style below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle 

@justjoykendi
@mode_by_rache
@julitha.kabete
@diutoajoku
@she.nobu
@gorgeous_mbali
@edaowofashion
@amagodson_a
@genymaks
@belleimichelle

