TwentySixCo’s Latest Collection Is Full Of Easy Pieces Perfect for Pure, Unadulterated Fun

Emerging Nigerian label TwentySixCo re-launched their website and debuted a brand new lookbook, campaign and collection titled ‘AGE OF LICENSE’.

According to a statement from the brand:

The collection was inspired by a graphic novel, in which the author documents her life traveling through Europe, experiencing new life and new love in what she describes as The Age of License. It’s a French saying (L’age License) that describes a time, usually early 20s when you’re young, untethered, and free. Our collection draws into this concept that alludes to freedom, but we believe the ”Age of License” is whatever you decide and not marked by time, season, or place. We want to express through the season-less styles Of the collection and the freedom it brings the wearer to experience life as they choose.

Campaign

Credits

Campaign video shot and edited by @ademolafalomo

