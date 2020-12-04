4 Super Instagrammable Looks to Wear on Vacation – According to Nicole Chikwe

ICYMI, the Mom ChitChat TV host and fitness maven jetted off to Dubai for a fun vacation, giving us—and likely all of her 30 thousand +Instagram followers—serious vacation envy.

When on holiday in Dubai there’s nothing better than kicking back with the fam’ and serving some stylish looks. Nicole Chikwe was living her best life in the Emirati country, enjoying downtime before gearing up for her new project, and she thoroughly documented her vacation with friends and family on the ‘gram.

Scroll down to see her Dubai-inspired vacation outfit ideas, and check out all the amazing pieces she’s wearing.

We dare you to find a look more effortlessly elegant this season.

Honestly, if we’re not wearing Rococo , is it even a vacation?

The Myt5s skirt is destined to be paired with every.single. thing in your wardrobe right now (and is available in sizes 8 to 16).

We’ll just be over here, pretending we’re being fancy in a stunning Cinnamon Lagos suit in Dubai.

Credits

Dress: @rococothebrand via @experiencezazaii

White dress & print suit: @cinnamonlagos ⁣

Skirt: @Myt5s

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!