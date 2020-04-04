Nicole Chikwe Talks Self Care, Fitness & Content Creation During Self-Isolation On #BNStyleLIVE

Hi #BellaStylistas! We’re excited to kick off our #BNStyleLIVE series.

As a brand at the forefront of fashion in Africa, BellaNaija Style is always eager to connect our audience with the right content as well as provide solutions to their unending questions about fashion, beauty & lifestyle – especially during this period.

Because of that, we came up with an Insta Live series tagged #BNStyleLIVE!

It is aimed at connecting our huge global audience with top fashion experts, business owners, futurists, and the most proactive creatives. We are doing this so we can all readily comprehend the ripple effect of COVID-19 on our industry, and provide optimistic accounts of learning, survival, and creation of opportunities in the face of this pandemic.

The first discussion was convened by Mary Edoro with Beauty and Lifestyle enthusiast Nicole Chikwe. In the interactive discussion, she shared key nuggets about self-care during this period as well as stressed the importance of staying active and keeping fit. On a final note, she ended her conversation encouraging creatives and business owners to keep creating this period.

Watch the full video below