All The Stellar Looks From the Ultimate Love NG TV Show Hosts, According to Celebrity Stylist Rhoda Ebun

BellaNaija Style

Published

8 seconds ago

 on

We were obsessed with the fashion of the TV hosts Dakore Egbuson Akande and Oluwaseun, so we couldn’t wait to speak to fashion favourite fashion stylist Rhoda Ebun , who was in charge of  styling for both the hosts for the popular Africa Magic TV show – Ultimate Love NG. Her creative brief for styling was to ensure coordination in their outfits in terms of style, color and texture.

According to her some of her favourite fashion moments on the show were:

Week 3 – The looks were coordinated in terms of style and inspired by a traditional wedding look. Oluwaseun is wearing a 3-piece traditional suit by VANSKERE while Dakore is wearing a 2019 off the runway piece by DZYN

Week 4- Their outfits were coordinated in terms of color and ORANGE was a very yummy colour for both hosts. Oluwaseun is wearing a 3-piece traditional suit by VANSKERE while Dakore is wearing a 2 piece by IMAD EDUSO

Week 5- For this week, I was inspired by money green for both hosts as they both wore outfits by NONNISTICS.

Week 7- The outfits for this week is my favorite and I was really proud of how they both pulled it off. I coordinated in terms of texture; working with metallic hues. Oluwaseun is wearing a metallic safari suit by NONNISTICS while DAKORE is wearing a metallic whimsical suit by MOOFA.

in Nonnistics & Moofa Designs

Both in Nonnistics

In VANSKERE &  Imad Eduso

 In DZYN & Vanskere

 

in DZYN & Telvin Nwafor

in LDA & Telvin Nwafor

Credits

Week 1- @lanredasilvaajayi X @telvinnwafor
Week 2- @dzynbabe X TELVIN NWAFOR
Week 3- @vanskere X DZYN
Week 4- VANSKERE X @imadeduso_
Week 5- @nonnistics
Week 6- @jeweljemila X BTB
Week 7- NONNISTICS X @moofadesigns
Week 8- @ugomonye.official X MOOFA
Accessories:  @fusion_trendz and @wowaccessorries

BellaNaija Style

