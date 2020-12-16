This Industrie Africa & Tongoro Collab Capsule Collection Is the Epitome of Perfectly Effortless Style

Industrie Africa launched a brand new capsule collection with cult favourite Senegalese brand Tongoro and it is beyond!

This holiday season, Industrie Africa , the leading luxury e-comm platform in Africa has teamed up with Senegal-based brand TONGORO to create a limited edition capsule collection that will be sold exclusively on Industrie Africa. In total, the capsule consists of 8 best-selling styles in exclusive prints – two dresses, two jumpsuits, two bags, a matching set and a pair of earrings. The price point for the collection is extremely affordable, ranging from $100 – $300. The collection will re-introduce some of the brand’s signatures; a selection of irreverent silhouettes that will highlight casual to occasion dressing. Each piece imbues its own distinct story, from the Malu and Jama jumpsuits (“strong statement pieces – structure and volume without ever compromising femininity,” says founder Sarah Diouf ) to the Bolingo dress, a wink to the brand’s classic Birima, worn by Beyonce in Black is King (“the print made me think of fireworks and constellations so I saw it as a nod to the brand’s story”).

Tongoro means 'star' in Sango, which is the Central African Republic's first language where Sarah's mother is originally from. Upon working with Tongoro for this capsule, Nisha Kanabar of Industrie Africa said the following: "Much like the Industrie Africa woman, the Tongoro woman is fashion-forward, expressive, and appreciates both conscious craftsmanship and transparency in her product discovery experiences. Industrie Africa's collaboration with Tongoro is beyond just a covetable, limited-edition collection. It is a meeting of minds between two made-in-Africa brands, representing a close-knit industry with a common goal: to advance our African fashion community through elevated ideals, and sustainably contribute to its long-term development."

