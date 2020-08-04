Connect with us

The BN Style Recap: All The Style Stories You Need To Check Out This Week

Style

The New Nita Roberts Collection is for Stylish Everyday Women

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Nhlanhla Nciza , Beverly Naya, Bisola Aiyeola & More

Style

Chimmy and Co Unveils Spring/Summer 2020 Collection Tagged "Spirit"

Style

Sign Up For The BellaNaija Style Digital Summit Here – August 8th, 2020

Style

Watch Now: Didi Olomide's Birthday Shindig Was Kind of Amazing

Style

We Love to See It! Beyoncé spotlighted these African Designers in #BlackIsKing

Style

Alert: You Have To See REKANA's Latest Drop

Style

Pepper Row's New Collection is the Perfect Mix of Modern Aesthetics & African Craftmanship

Style

BellaNaija Style presents The #BNSDigitalSummit: Mapping Africa's Fashion Future - August 8th, 2020

Style

The BN Style Recap: All The Style Stories You Need To Check Out This Week

BellaNaija Style

Published

11 mins ago

 on

Hi BellaNaijarians!

Are you a BellaStylista yet? We’re here trying to convert you with your weekly dose of style around Africa; it’s time for the BellaNaija Style Recap! Here’s what you’ve missed in the past week over there on our awesome African style, beauty, and living website!

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijastyle.com, share the links and subscribe to our newsletter as well.

BellaNaija Style

