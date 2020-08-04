Style
The New Nita Roberts Collection is for Stylish Everyday Women
Ready to wear brand Nita Roberts has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2020 collection tagged Lujo.
The collection features everyday fashion essentials for the modern woman. From bold coloured dresses perfect for workwear to playful jumpsuits and matching sets for weekend events.
See the full lookbook below
Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com
now!
Credits
Brand: @nitarobertsrtw
Model: @_dasola___
MUA: @chollyzsignature
Stylist: @sisihannah_
Photographer: @tommybraz_