The New Nita Roberts Collection is for Stylish Everyday Women

Ready to wear brand Nita Roberts has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2020 collection tagged Lujo.

The collection features everyday fashion essentials for the modern woman. From bold coloured dresses perfect for workwear to playful jumpsuits and matching sets for weekend events.

See the full lookbook below

Credits

Brand: @nitarobertsrtw

Model: @_dasola___

MUA: @chollyzsignature

Stylist: @sisihannah_

Photographer: @tommybraz_