AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 348

AsoEbi Bella

Published

7 mins ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

Event planner- @tessallureevents Asoebi @adunni_alasoo Photography @awgzzz @awgz.married Videography @hon_teezee #TDFusion2020 2

Temi

@hauwa_alfa Photo- @georgeokoro MUA @rojonstudio Location @georgeokorostudios

@_ibukuno and @fanyimama 📷 @keziie Planner @magnaevents MUA @skylarkfaces #AsoEbiBella #20FI20

@dakoreea

@seedee_b Dress @beccaapparel Makeup and gele @omosebyseedee

@ms_leon in @rhonkefellacollections

Prince’s family #BBNaija

@queenola2 Makeup @oteniaramakeovers Dress @temel_stitched Turban @turban_heaven_

Makeup and scarf @rubyzainbeauty Photo @freshmemory_concept Fabric @biddys_place •

@stannze in @amdiddyy 📷- @tundetalabiimages

@winifred_ife in @styledbykingronke

Photo- @adonai_studios

@akinfaminu, photo- @manneshotit

@kimoprah Hair:Makeup- @solangehairandbeauty Designer- @akwa_vogue . 📷- @nicoleadehi_valeo .

@evelyntuclassy in @21st_stylingav

@adeysoile

Event planner- @tessallureevents Asoebi @adunni_alasoo Photography @awgzzz @awgz.married Videography @hon_teezee #TDFusion2020

@mamiohmyhair

@lotannaononuju @ogb_134 #theOLovestory MUA- @amaebiere Photography- @esanharrisphotography Film by @esanharris Planner- @the_ld_team Outfit- @vivystreasure

@shuga_veev 👗 – @flaunta_designs

#ZackOrji in @yomicasual 📷 @ayoalasi 2

📷 @biyiadeleke

@tojufoyeh

Event Planners @divine.events Photography @akintayotimi #InaWonu2019

Outfit- @jeffurbanclothing

@__zulaiha__ 👗- @fiona.k_bygamida

@_.rofiah MUA- @peaceibadin_mua

@officialngozinwosu #NgoziNwosu

#ZackOrji in @yomicasual 📷 @ayoalasi

@fatima_.garba

@qata_empire

@bimboafolayan @abimbolaogunnowo_beautyproduct MUA- @tshakky Outfit- @nickycoverings

@bammybestowed Photo Credit- @iamteddya Hair- @plushhairbytoyin

@tashaamos Dress- @odeva_nigeria

@thewhitemelanin in @sgtcclothing

@kie_kie__ Outfit- @accostcollection

@annaebiere and her mini Photo- @eleanorgoodeyphotography Outfit @heiresscouturenigeria Hairstylist @hairssence

@tiwasavage & @officialjamilbalogun Dress @aprilbykunbi Makeup @bibyonce 📷 @deeds_art

@b.and.hh Makeup- @abigold_beauty Fabric- @obaalasooke_fabrics Tailored- @mirah.ng Gele- @i_am_ajokegele Aso oke- @oyiz_asooke Henna- @hallymah_henna 📷 @ts.imagery_events

@jaiden_amaan1 Outfit- @tffniezcouture

@kogbagidi_jr

@uchennannanna

Dress- @heiresscouturenigeria Hair- @tobbiestouch

