Rihanna is “the Icon We Need Now” on the September Cover of Harper’s Bazaar US!
Rihanna is drop dead gorgeous on the September cover feature of Harper’s Bazaar US.
Quarantine definitely has nothing on the American singer, songwriter and fashion icon, as she graces the cover with her rock star swagger. As usual, Rihanna’s beauty is a joy to behold.
See more looks below:
Photographer: @graysorrenti
Creative Director: @jenbrillbrill
Profile written by @kahlanabarfield
Hair: @ursulastephen
Makeup: @priscillaono
Nails: @kimmiekyees
Dresses by: @fenty, @savagexfenty, @chanelofficial, @manoloblahnik, @artifact.newyork, @yvantufenkjian, @amwaj_jewellery, @gaspargloves, and @aminamuaddi