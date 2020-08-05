Rihanna shared her 3-Step Nighttime Skincare Routine & We’re Taking So Many Notes

Need to update your skincare routine? Rihanna is here to tell you the secrets to her flawless skin.

The Harper’s Bazaar September cover star features in a “Go to Bed With Me” video which accompanies the new issue.

In the 8-minute YouTube video, Rihanna reveals her “vegan, gluten-free and very Earth-conscious” three-step nighttime skincare routine using all Fenty Beauty products. She highlights her overall best tips for skin care: hydration and a healthy diet.

If you considered buying some Fenty Skin products or you already have some but aren’t sure how to use them, let Rihanna herself be your guide.

Watch the video here:

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!