Rihanna shared her 3-Step Nighttime Skincare Routine & We’re Taking So Many Notes

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Fisayo Longe, Pearl Thusi, Idia Aisien & More

Toni Braxton's Full-Face Makeup Routine Is Unbelievably Easy to Do

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Lilian Esoro, Dodos Uvieghara, Folu Storms & More

Jackie Aina Tried Out These African Beauty Brands, Find Out Her Honest Opinion

“Prioritizing Creativity is Key to Running a Successful Business” - Rorisang Setlogelo on Under 40 CEOs

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Rita Dominic, Dodos Uvieghara, Siyabunny & More

Osas Ighodaro's "The Creative Collection" is Nothing Short of Beautiful!

Jackie Aina Tries Out 5 TikTok Makeup Hacks on New Vlog

6 Beauty Trends that Will Dominate the Rest of 2020 - According To A Top Makeup Artist

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Need to update your skincare routine? Rihanna is here to tell you the secrets to her flawless skin.

The Harper’s Bazaar September cover star features in a “Go to Bed With Me” video which accompanies the new issue.

In the 8-minute YouTube video, Rihanna reveals her “vegan, gluten-free and very Earth-conscious” three-step nighttime skincare routine using all Fenty Beauty products. She highlights her overall best tips for skin care: hydration and a healthy diet.

If you considered buying some Fenty Skin products or you already have some but aren’t sure how to use them, let Rihanna herself be your guide.

Watch the video here:

