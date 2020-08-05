Meet the 10 Finalists Competing in the 2020 Miss South Africa Beauty Pageant

Connect with us

Beauty

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The top 10 finalists for Miss South Africa 2020 beauty pageant have been unveiled as the platform prepares to crown the next titleholder.

The 62nd edition of the beauty pageant will take place on Saturday, October 24.

BellaNaija has got the scoop on all the 10 lovely ladies who are competing to inherit the glittering crown from current Miss South Africa, Sasha-Lee Olivier.

***

Shudufhadzo Musida

Age: 24
Bio: She’s from Ha-Masia in Limpopo and has a Bachelor of Social Sciences in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from the University of Pretoria. She is currently doing her BA Honours in International Relations at the University of Witwatersrand.

 

Jordan van der Vyver

Age: 24
Bio: She’s from Greenpoint, Cape Town, and is an international model who usually spends half the year working overseas.

 

Aphelele Mbiyo

Age: 24
Bio: Born in Mthata and raised in Port Elizabeth but currently lives in Johannesburg, holds a BA in Integrated Marketing Communications.

 

Lebogang Mahlangu

Age: 24
Bio: She’s from Soshanguve, Gauteng, is a food scientist working in research and development for a large multi-national.

 

Busisiwe Mmotla

Age: 27
Bio: She’s from Soweto and is a Senior & FET Phase teacher who graduated from the University of Johannesburg and is currently studying for a diploma in personal training.

 

Chantelle Pretorius

Age: 24
Bio: She’s from Tshwane, Gauteng, a full-time international model who is also finishing her B.Com Business Management degree through Unisa and has a diploma in nutrition.

 

Natasha Joubert

Age: 23
Bio: She’s from Centurion, Tshwane has a B.Com in Marketing Management and works in PR at a firm of attorneys.

 

Thato Mosehle

Age: 25
Bio: She’s from Klerksdorp in the North West and is a medical doctor currently completing her internship with the aim of becoming an anesthesiologist.

 

Melissa Nayimuli

Age: 24
Bio: She’s from Butterworth in the Eastern Cape but now lives in Sunninghill, Johannesburg where she works as an account manager for a marketing agency.

 

Karishma Ramdev

Age: 25
Bio: She’s from Chatsworth in KwaZulu Natal, is now based in Joburg working as a medical doctor at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

