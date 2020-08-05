Funke Akindele-Bello is Giving Us Some Mid-Week Inspiration

Funke Akindele-Bello is serving us major skin goals in these new photos and we’re for all of it!

The actress and film producer whose birthday is on the 24th of August shared the beautiful photos on her Instagram, expressing her gratitude to God with the caption:

All I have to say is THANK YOU LORD!! #athousandtonguesarenotenough #gbongboidilejesse #alphaandomega #agbanilagbatan #ancientofdays #funkeakindele #funkeakindelebello

See the photo below:

Photo Credit: Funkejenifaakindele

Styled by @medlinboss

Photography @felixcrown

Hair by @dvreloaded

Make up by @jideofstola