Funke Akindele-Bello is Giving Us Some Mid-Week Inspiration
Funke Akindele-Bello is serving us major skin goals in these new photos and we’re for all of it!
The actress and film producer whose birthday is on the 24th of August shared the beautiful photos on her Instagram, expressing her gratitude to God with the caption:
All I have to say is THANK YOU LORD!! #athousandtonguesarenotenough #gbongboidilejesse #alphaandomega #agbanilagbatan #ancientofdays #funkeakindele #funkeakindelebello
See the photo below:
Photo Credit: Funkejenifaakindele
Styled by @medlinboss
Photography @felixcrown
Hair by @dvreloaded
Make up by @jideofstola