Odein Princewill: The Complexities of Citizenship and Belonging in South Africa

The recent discussions surrounding the citizenship of Miss South Africa 2024 contender Chidimma Adetshina reflect my take on how the persistent xenophobic behaviour in South Africa is a case of internalised colonialism. I explored South Africa’s history of systemic racial segregation concerning the present-day xenophobic culture prevalent in the nation. Even though I was born in Nigeria, I grew up in South Africa and have lived there since I was six years old. I attended primary and high school and completed two university degrees in the country. I also fluently speak and understand a South African language. However, despite my deep connection to the country, I am still not considered South African due to my Nigerian heritage.

The prevailing argument on social media and some online news platforms regarding the case of Chidimma Adetshina is that she is not eligible to compete in Miss South Africa 2024 because she is not South African. Despite being born and raised in South Africa, Chidimma Adetshina is considered non-South African for two main reasons. One, she was born to a Nigerian father and a Mozambican mother. Two, Chidimma’s mother allegedly falsely claimed to be a South African citizen, making her an undocumented immigrant, leading to the perception that Chidimma herself should be considered a foreigner.

This situation reveals two truths: South Africans are displaying xenophobic and Afrophobic attitudes due to Chidimma’s Nigerian and Mozambican heritage, and due to allegations against Chidimma’s mother for falsely claiming South African citizenship.

In 2023, Melissa Nayimuli a former Miss South Africa contestant faced similar backlash for having a Ugandan father and a South African mother. Melissa, who at the time made it to the top sixteen of the competition, recounted how she was a victim of xenophobic slurs on social media because she was “not fully South African.”

Which makes me wonder: What makes one South African?

In some instances, a quick and easy response would have been provided but in this context, the answer is rooted in numerous ideas. There are two main issues related to citizenship in South Africa. The first is that there are widespread beliefs ingrained in racist, colonial, xenophobic, and Afrophobic thinking about who truly belongs in the country. Secondly, the Department of Home Affairs’ institutional biases and outdated policies perpetuate discrimination and contribute to the nation’s persistent xenophobic behaviour.

I love South Africa. It’s where I spent my early years and formed lifelong friendships. However, the irony is not lost on me that a country known for celebrating diversity still has strict views on citizenship and belonging.

After leaving Nigeria at six years old, I didn’t spend more than six consecutive weeks outside of South Africa until I moved to the United Kingdom. Despite this long-term connection, my sister, who was born in South Africa and has only known that nation as home, will only qualify for South African citizenship once she turns eighteen. Interestingly, if I had moved to the UK at the same age I was when I moved to South Africa, I would have been granted British citizenship by the time I was sixteen years old.

Given the increasingly globalised world we find ourselves within, all nations ought to restructure their ideas and policies surrounding citizenship and belonging. In the African context, these discussions should commence within the African Union and other regional blocs that exist on the continent. The idea that seeking safety and a better life in another country are labelled as illegal needs to be at the forefront of these discussions.

